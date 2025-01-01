Kelly Ripa's daughter celebrates year of 'pure magic' with British boyfriend

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, has celebrated "another year of pure magic" with her "heavenly" boyfriend, Cassius Kidston.

It's unclear when the New Yorker began dating the 25-year-old Englishman, but they met while attending New York University. He was studying sports management, and she was working towards a degree in music and production.

In an Instagram slideshow, Consuelos and Kidston can be seen hobnobbing at a posh outdoor event.

In another shot, The Watcher songstress embraces her beau outside a building in Montalegre, Portugal.

Lola also posted lots of solo shots of her "handsome" boyfriend relaxing on a sunlounger and stepping out in a tux.

Last week, Consuelos enlisted Cassius to help her promote her upcoming single, Lola, with a TikTok video.

The Roles singer, who moved to London last October, "cannot waitÚ for her EP to be released and credits her boyfriend as part of her success.

"I think he's supportive in the way that my parents are, my friends are - just great advice, letting me do my thing," Lola gushed to E! News.

"That's all you can really ask for because they're not singers, he's not a singer. I'm the singer here. So they all give me the advice that they can to the best of their ability."

Since February, Kidston has been employed as a sports talent sales assistant.

His father, Simon Kidston, is a multi-millionaire car dealer who splits his time between Dubai, London, Milan and Geneva.