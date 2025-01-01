Channing Tatum's new love celebrates his 45th with sweet message

Australian model Inka Williams has celebrated Channing Tatum's recent birthday by sharing a gushing tribute.

Williams took to her Instagram Stories on the weekend to post a photo collage of the actor and some heartfelt words.

"Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stupidest most gorgeous human ever!" she wrote over a mash-up of nine snaps that showed how close the pair have become.

"Merci for making life beautiful and fun."

Williams concluded her tribute with the words, "Jtm trop fort," which translates to "I love you too much" in French.

The photo collage featured snaps of Tatum cooling off in a lagoon-style swimming pool, in what appeared to be photos taken in Bali, Indonesia, where Williams is based.

The pair were first spotted together at a pre-Oscars party on 28 February. The event was held by the talent agency CAA at The Living Room in celebration of the agency's Oscar-nominated clients.

Tatum's ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, whom he split from four months prior to the sighting, was also in attendance at the event.

Tatum and Kravitz, who starred together in her directorial debut Blink Twice, called off their engagement after three years of dating. They had been engaged since October 2023.