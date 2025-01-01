Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares rare glimpse of children: 'My little loves'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared a glimpse of the "cosy" weekend she had with her two children.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal - who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018 - posted three snaps showing herself spending time in a garden with her daughter Princess Lilibet, three, and son Prince Archie, five.

The first photo shows Meghan handing her youngest child a pink rose, with Lili's long copper hair on display.

A second image depicts Archie looking at the blooms close-up, while a third shows him holding up a rose to the camera.

Even though the large bloom conceals his face, the little boy's dark red hair is on display.

"Sunday kind of love... with my little loves," Meghan wrote in the caption.

Earlier on the weekend, the former Suits star also uploaded some behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram Stories, including footage of her doing some home cooking.

Referring to one of the clips as "cozy family weekends," Meghan is seen making one of her signature fruit preserves, which she sells via her As Ever lifestyle brand.

"What do we think, Lili?" the 43-year-old asked her daughter while stirring the jam, to which the pre-schooler responded: "I think it's beautiful."

Last week, Meghan and Harry called for stronger protections for children regarding social media.

After unveiling a memorial in New York City dedicated to children whose families believe online material contributed to their deaths, the Duke of Sussex insisted technology firms should be doing more.

"We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media," he told BBC Breakfast.