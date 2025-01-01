Rupert Grint confirms birth of second child

Rupert Grint has confirmed the birth of his second daughter.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, was photographed holding a newborn while walking in London over the weekend.

After the snaps began to circulate online, Rupert took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he and partner Georgia Groome had recently welcomed a baby girl named Goldie.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint," he captioned a photo of the infant wearing a onesie with her name embroidered on the front. "A 10/10 baby (so far)."

Rupert went on to thank obstetrician Dr. Alex Digesu for his support but didn't share exactly when Goldie was born.

"Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," the 36-year-old added.

Rupert has been in a relationship with actress Georgia since 2011.

They are also parents to a daughter named Wednesday, who was born in 2020.

Most recently, Rupert has been seen onscreen in the psychological horror TV series, Servant.