Tom Cruise is 'an underestimated actor', Sir Kenneth Branagh says

Tom Cruise is "an underestimated actor", according to Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The 62-year-old star is set to be honoured with the BFI Fellowship - the most prestigious honour bestowed by the British Film Institute - and his 'Valkyrie' cast mate thinks that the Hollywood legend deserves to be thought of as more than just a "movie star".

Branagh told The Sunday Times newspaper: "If he ever tires of wowing the world with action, he's going to surprise those who view him as only a movie star.

"What he's done with 'Mission (Impossible)' and 'Top Gun' is unique - cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he's an underestimated actor - for whom a golden age of performance beckons."

Cruise has made a number of blockbusters in the UK and Branagh revealed that the star enjoys getting to spend time in Britain.

The 64-year-old actor and filmmaker said: "He's a honorary Brit now - with a handy line in Cockney rhyming slang.

"In the UK he enjoys respect but a lack of fuss. I've been to the pub with him a few times. He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted.

"He's a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that's infectious. I have quietly observed his interactions with crew and he's always the same - direct, easy, upbeat, humble, the same fella at all times. This country responds to that."

Cruise described how he was "truly honoured" to be receiving the BFI accolade.

The 'Collateral' star said: "I'm truly honoured. I've been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop."

BFI chief executive Ben Roberts explained that the organisation wanted to acknowledge Cruise's "extraordinary contribution" to the British film industry with the honour.

He explained: "We want to recognise his extraordinary contribution to our industry, having made so many films here in the past 20 years.

"The sheer scale of the big-budget, complex productions he has brought to the UK is a major investment in the UK's craft. He demonstrates that we have the capability to make enormous movies here, against a backdrop of iconic landmarks and landscapes.

"The films he's made in the UK have spent hundreds of millions of pounds and created jobs."

Cruise will once again reprise his role as agent Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movie 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' and his co-star Simon Pegg revealed that the high-octane stunts he does in the film "just beggar belief".

The 55-year-old actor, who returns as the technician Benji Dunn, said: "For me, it was my favourite of the six ‘Missions’ that I filmed. It was my favourite to shoot.

"We were in the Arctic; we were in South Africa. The stunts Tom is doing just beggar belief. I mean, really, really dumb s***."