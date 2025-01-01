John Lithgow 'absolutely' didn't expect backlash over joining Harry Potter TV series

John Lithgow was surprised when he was hit with backlash for joining the Harry Potter TV series.

In February, the actor confirmed he would play Professor Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming HBO project, which will be a "faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's popular fantasy books.

But during an interview with The Times published on Sunday, Lithgow admitted he "absolutely" didn't expect to be caught up in negativity from critics, who opposed Rowling's controversial comments about the transgender community.

"It was a big decision because it's probably the last major role I'll play," the 79-year-old said. "It's an eight-year commitment, so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role."

Lithgow went on to recall how he received a message from "a very good friend who is the mother of a trans child" who sent him a link to an op-ed titled, An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away From Harry Potter.

"That was the canary in the coal mine," he continued, before noting that he was stunned by the reaction to Rowling's involvement. "I thought, 'Why is this a factor at all?' I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I'll meet her, and I'm curious to talk to her."

But as for whether the backlash has had an impact on the role, Lithgow replied, "Oh, heavens no."

Back in June 2020, Rowling triggered debate online when she argued that women's rights and "lived reality" would be "erased" if "sex isn't real". She recently sparked more outrage by celebrating the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that the legal definition of a woman is someone born biologically female.

Yet, HBO and Max chief executive Casey Bloys has insisted the Harry Potter TV show hasn't "felt any impact" from the author's views.

"It hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff or anything," he said at a press event.

Production on the show is underway, with other cast members including Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, and Janet McTeer.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced.