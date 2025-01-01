Michael B. Jordan responds after Tom Cruise shows support for Sinners

Michael B. Jordan has responded to Tom Cruise congratulating the Sinners team on the horror's success at the box office.

The Mission: Impossible star, who is a vocal champion of the cinematic experience, posted a picture of himself standing in front of a Sinners poster inside a movie theatre and pointing towards the ticket in his hand.

In the caption, Cruise encouraged film fans to follow in his footsteps and see Sinners at the cinema if they hadn't already.

"Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!" Cruise wrote, referring to the mid and post-credits scenes.

Jordan, who plays twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler's supernatural horror, shared Cruise's post on his Instagram Stories and reacted to the action star's support.

He posted a mind-blown emoji and added, "Nah this is crazy..."

Sinners, Jordan's fourth collaboration with Coogler, performed better than expected at the box office on its first weekend and topped the box office once again on its second weekend. While most films experience a significant drop in ticket sales between those two weekends, Sinners only had a six per cent drop, meaning it's still very popular with cinemagoers.

Jordan shared a post about its second-weekend performance and thanked fans for supporting the movie.

"This is all because of the fans that love movies & love going to the theatre for a cinematic experience!!!!! Thank You!" he wrote.

Last week, Coogler penned an open letter in which he expressed his "eternal gratitude" to everyone who had spent their time and money on Sinners.

The film has so far taken almost $162 million (£122 million) at the worldwide box office, a major feat for an original horror movie. It is currently the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025.