Florence Pugh didn't want character to wear 'super suit' for death-defying Thunderbolts jump

Florence Pugh didn't want her Thunderbolts character to wear her "super suit" when she jumped off the world's second-tallest building because the protective outfit didn't fit her mental state.

The new Marvel movie opens with Pugh's character Yelena Belova sitting on the roof of the Merdeka 118 skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contemplating her life before jumping off the building.

The British actress, who begged Marvel bosses to let her do the stunt herself, insisted upon wearing a black tracksuit instead of Yelena's "super suit" for the scene to show her character's dark mental state.

"In early fittings, I was going to be in my super suit, and I was like, 'No, no, no.' If she's actually asking herself to be put in all of these situations to potentially get killed, she needs to be in something that doesn't protect her," she explained during a virtual press conference on Sunday, noting that she wanted her to go into her mission "completely bare".

"So then we open(ed) up the discussion of her being in a tracksuit. Like, if she's going to do all of these missions and she's going to fight, let's take away the added layer of protection, which would be her super suit, and which would have all of her buttons and her gadgets."

Her co-star David Harbour, who plays Yelena's father figure Alexei/Red Guardian, commended Pugh for taking "such strong ownership" of her character.

"Like, you're supposed to put her in the suit all the time when she jumps off a building, and Florence came in and was like, 'I want to be in a weird sweatsuit and look terrible (to) just say that something's wrong with me,'" he praised.

Director Jake Schreier added that he was impressed by Pugh's acting within the stunt and how she pulled off the one-take sequence which ended with her "death-defying" jump.

Thunderbolts will be released in cinemas on Friday 2 May.