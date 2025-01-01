Meghan, Duchess of Sussex responds to rumours about running for office

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has responded to rumours that she intends to run for office.

The former U.S. actress and lifestyle brand founder, who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018, has addressed speculation that she intends to move into politics.

Meghan spoke out about the topic on Monday's episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, which marked her first-ever podcast interview.

During their conversation, host Jamie asked Meghan if there was any truth to the rumours that she was planning to run for office.

"No," Meghan replied, adding, "Never. Oh, God."

The Duchess of Sussex then teased, "I mean, you could say, 'Never say never,'" before continuing firmly, "No, I'm not interested in that. No."

Members of the British royal family are required to remain politically neutral and don't usually vote in elections.

However, the former Suits actress and Harry stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to Meghan's home state of California with their two children, Princess Lilibet, three, and Prince Archie, five. They have since spoken out about the importance of voting.

In a video message for Time 100, Harry encouraged Americans to use their vote to "reject hate speech".

"Many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life," he said at the time. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

Also in 2020, Meghan became the first member of the modern British royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election.