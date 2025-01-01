Brenda Song explains how having children strengthened relationship with Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song has revealed she is closer than ever to fiancé Macaulay Culkin after they became parents.

The 37-year-old Dollface star has been in a relationship with 44-year-old Culkin since 2017 and they are parents to sons Dakota, four, and Carson, two.

Speaking to E! News, Song - who has been engaged to the Home Alone star since 2022 - explained their new outlook on life.

She said, "No matter how well you know your partner, when you have kids, it's another phase of your relationship because you are dealing with situations that you've never dealt with.

"You're raising little humans together. It comes down to this really ground level of who you guys are and if you connect."

Song went on to describe parenting as a "high-stress situation" and shared her belief that some couples can be torn apart by parenting - but that has not been the case for her.

She said, "I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us...

"We realised, 'Oh, I really am so lucky to have someone who understands me on such a different kind of level.'"

The American star added that she has found she can let go a little herself, explaining, "I'm so used to my crazy type A personality doing it all.

"(But) Mac is so good at doing the things that I didn't even know I needed and I didn't even know our kids needed. I always say he's the white glue that keeps us all together."