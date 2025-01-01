Heather Graham hints at regret over not having children

Heather Graham has revealed she sometimes questions her decision not to have children.

The 55-year-old American actress, who is most famous for starring in the films Boogie Nights and Austin Powers, has never married and does not had children.

Speaking to The Guardian, the star admitted there are times when she ponders what motherhood would be like.

In an interview published on Monday, she told the outlet, "I think I've had moments where I wondered: what would it have been like if I had a kid?"

"I guess I would say 80% of the time I feel glad I don't have kids, and I feel free and really good about it, and maybe 20% of the time I wonder what would it be like. You just have to appreciate the life you have."

Graham went on to share her thoughts on changes in society that have encouraged women to be comfortable not having children.

She said, "I do think it's awesome now that more women are expressing their desire to not have kids.

"Again, she says, it is almost people pleasing on a big scale. The culture says: 'You need to have kids.' But why? If you're not being a people pleaser, what do you really want?"

Graham has been open about her strained relationship with her own parents in the past - revealing in 2024 that she had not spoken to them in 30 years.

She fell out with mum Joan and dad James Graham after they failed to support her dream of working in Hollywood.