Joshua Jackson gives update on James Van Der Beek's health

Joshua Jackson has provided an encouraging update on James Van Der Beek's health.

The 46-year-old Canadian actor co-starred with Van Der Beek, 48, in the iconic teen drama Dawon's Creek from 1998 until 2003.

In November last year, Van Der Beek revealed that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer in August 2023 and he has been keeping fans updated on his progress in the months since.

On Monday, Jackson was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show and he revealed further good news in terms of his former co-star's health battle having reconnected with him amid his cancer fight.

The Pacey Witter actor said, "The last I heard - it's not really my story to tell, but - that the latest round of treatment was doing well."

He continued, "So he's doing a little bit better, but it is obviously very, very scary... Yeah, thoughts, prayers and just anything that can be done for him - and his family."

Jackson then noted, "He has a large, young family."

Van Der Beek has been married to producer Kimberly Brook, 43, since 2010 and together they are parents to six children; daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

The Dawson Leery actor made a gushing tribute to his wife on their anniversary in August last year.

He wrote in an Instagram post at the time, "Thank you for being the most incredible partner. You've broken me open in spots I didn't even know were locked, and taught me how to receive more love than I thought possible."