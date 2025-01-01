Wyatt Russell explains fatherhood brought him closer to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Wyatt Russell has explained that becoming a father brought him closer to his own parents - Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

The 38-year-old American actor is the youngest child of Hollywood icons Kurt, 74, and Hawn, 79, and is married to actress Meredith Hagner, 37.

Wyatt and his wife are the proud parents of two sons, with Buddy arriving in March 2021 and Boone being born in February 2024.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the Thunderbolts* actor explained that he has a whole new appreciation for the way he was raised.

He told the outlet, "When you become a parent, you realise what your parents feel about you. And so you realise that all they want you to be is happy."

He continued, "They want you to live a fulfilled life, and that's all you care about for your kids. And so I'm imagining that's all my parents care about."

Wyatt was born in 1986 - three years after his famous parents started dating.

Dad Kurt has another son, 45-year-old Boston, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley, 74, who he was married to from 1979 until 1983.

While Hawn is mother to Scream Queens star son Oliver Hudson, 48, and Oscar-nominated daughter Kate Hudon, 46, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, 75, who she was married to from 1976 until 1982.

Kurt and Hawn have been in a relationship for over 40 years, famously never marrying and saying in interviews that they stay together through choice.