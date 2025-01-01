Top Gun: Maverick director to helm new Miami Vice movie

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has been onboarded at Universal Pictures to make Miami Vice.

The film drama will be based on the iconic 1980s NBC TV series about undercover cops taking down drug dealers, Deadline reports.

A cast has yet to be announced.

Kosinski is fresh from making the Brad Pitt-starring Formula One movie F1. He's expected next to reteam with F1 producer Jerry Bruckheimer for an untitled UFO project at Apple, and Miami Vice is next in line on his to-do list after that.

Kosinski and Bruckheimer also teamed on Top Gun: Maverick.

The original TV series became an iconic cultural symbol of the '80s, as undercover cops Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs - played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas - dressed in cool pastel suits as they took down drug dealers smuggling in cocaine in Miami. The show, which had a cutting-edge soundtrack of the top 40 songs of the moment, lasted five seasons.

The series was previously turned into the 2006 film Miami Vice, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as the undercover duo Crockett and Tubbs.

The film, shot on location in the Caribbean, received mixed reviews at the time but later became something of a cult favourite.