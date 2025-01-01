David Duchovny selling beachside Malibu mansion

David Duchovny is selling his idyllic beachside mansion in Malibu.

The X Files star is set to list his longtime primary residence for $12.5 million (£9.3 million), Us Weekly reports.

The Malibu home has been Duchovny's home for more than 20 years.

The home sits on an acre of land, with the main house consisting of three bedrooms. It also includes a one-bedroom refurbished railway carriage at the edge of the estate.

"Malibu has always been a magical place for me," the X-Files star told the outlet. "I've been naturally drawn to it - it's a place unlike anywhere else. Even though it's just 30 minutes from town, it feels like an entirely different world. That sense of wonder first captured me, and my appreciation for it has only grown over time."

Per the property description, the sprawling mansion near Los Angeles offers an open-concept living space with "seamless indoor-outdoor living" and also includes a gravel motor court with plenty of parking.

The house is adorned with custom built-ins throughout the home, and a chef's kitchen that boasts "stone countertops, bespoke cabinetry and premium appliances".

Duchovny, who portrayed FBI agent Fox Mulder in the TV series, and later played writer Hank Moody on Californication, is about to star opposite Kaitlyn Dever in the upcoming comedy drama See You When I See You.