Tom Felton rewarded for standing by JK Rowling with role on Harry Potter TV show

Tom Felton, who played Harry Potter's arch-enemy, villainous blond Draco Malfoy, in the movie franchise will join the crew for the upcoming TV show.

The series, which is due to begin filming this summer, will have no familiar faces on screen.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the former child stars who played wizarding heroes Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, are not attached to the new iteration of JK Rowling's books in any way.

But Felton has reportedly endeared himself to Warner Bros - the parent company of HBO which is producing the new series - and more importantly to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, according to the Daily Mail.

While his co-stars publicly distanced themselves from the author for her transgender-critical stance, Felton has refused to criticise her. And now, 14 years since the release of the eighth and final film, his loyalty seems to have paid off.

The Mail reports that "Tom has Jo's blessing. While others turned their backs on her, he treated her with dignity even if he disagreed with her."

Felton will be the one original cast member who will be involved with the new production and is set to undertake work behind the scenes during this summer's filming.