Pedro Almodovar slams Donald Trump in fiery speech

Pedro Almodovar has come out swinging for US President Donald Trump as he accepted the 50th annual Chaplin award at the Lincoln Centre on Monday night.

As the celebrated Spanish filmmaker, famous for movies such as Talk to Her and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! expressed his gratitude for the honour, he fired off, "I doubted if it was appropriate to come to a country ruled by a narcissistic authority, who doesn't respect human rights.

"Trump and his friends, millionaires and oligarchs, cannot convince us that the reality we are seeing with our own eyes is the opposite of what we are living, however much he may twist the words.

"Mr Trump, I'm talking to you, and I hope that you hear what I'm going to say to you," Almodóvar continued.

"You will go down in history as the greatest mistake of our time. Your naiveté is only comparable to your violence. You will go down in history as one of the greatest damages to humanity... You will go down in history as a catastrophe."

Almodovar also spoke out about trans rights and the events of his early life that helped form him as a filmmaker.

Dua Lipa, John Turturro and John Waters were among the presenters of the honour, which has gone to luminaries from Bette Davis to Cate Blanchett in past years.