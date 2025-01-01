Jack Black breaks Billboard record with A Minecraft Movie song

Jack Black is making history with his song from A Minecraft Movie.

The actor/musician stars in the live-action movie adaptation of the popular video game as Steve, a former doorknob salesman, who sings a short song to promote his business, Steve's Lava Chicken.

The song has broken the record for the shortest song ever on the Billboard Hot 100, after going viral following the movie's release.

At just 34 seconds in its original form, it debuted at number 77 on the Hot 100 chart this week.

"The track is gaining in streaming numbers, surging 62 per cent to seven million official US streams for the week of 18-24 April, according to data tracker Luminate," Billboard announced.

A Minecraft Movie has been very well received at the box office, pulling in $817 million (£608 million) worldwide so far on its way to $1 billion (£745 million).

Steve's Lava Chicken surpasses Kid Cudi's Beautiful Trip, which runs 37 seconds long, as the shortest Hot 100 hit.

It also sits above 2016's PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen) by Piko-Taro at 45 seconds; Little Boxes by The Womenfolk (1964) at a minute and two seconds; Nat King Cole's 2022 hit Deck the Halls at a minute and six seconds; and Pete Davidson by Ariana Grande which clocked in a minute 13 in 2018.