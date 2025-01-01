Teddi Mellencamp cried upon seeing surgery scars for first time

Teddi Mellencamp has recalled how she cried upon seeing her surgery scars for first time.

Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she had been hospitalised as a result of numerous tumours in her brain and lungs and would be undergoing surgery and radiation treatments.

Last week, Teddi revealed her tumours had "significantly shrunk" amid immunotherapy, and taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, she emphasised how thankful she is for her "fighter body".

"Seeing my scars on my back and head make me cry but also remind me of all the things we can overcome," she captioned a photo of the back of her shaved head. "Very grateful to this fighter body of mine."

And in a separate post, Teddi recalled the initial shock of finding out that she had multiple stage 4 tumours "the size of plums" after experiencing "unbearable" headaches just 76 days ago.

"Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great. When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried," the 43-year-old shared. "Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace. Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends. Peace from the outpouring of love from y'all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life."

To conclude the emotional message, Teddi called on fans to reach out to medical professionals if they have any concerns about their health.

"Sending love to anyone struggling and reminding you if something isn't feeling right to go get checked. Advocate for yourself. We have got this," she added.

Teddi debuted her new look on the red carpet at the An Unforgettable Evening Gala, a fundraiser for the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Monday.

The TV personality, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, shares three children with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Previously, Teddi underwent surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2022.