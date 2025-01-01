Meghan, Duchess of Sussex isn't writing a memoir: 'I've got a lot more life to live'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has addressed rumours suggesting she's working on a memoir.

The royal made her debut as an author with 2021's children's book The Bench, while her husband, Prince Harry, made a splash with his memoir, Spare, in early 2023.

During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Monday, host Jamie asked Meghan whether she would write another book.

"Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips," she said, referring to her As Ever brand and With Love, Meghan lifestyle show. "Something like that, I think, could be really fun. Of course, children's books are great."

And while Meghan is open to the idea of penning a memoir, she's not quite ready yet.

"And then I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there," the 43-year-old added.

The conversation marked Meghan's first-ever podcast interview as a guest. The former Suits star also hosts her own podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Elsewhere in the chat, cosmetics entrepreneur Jamie asked Meghan about Harry's comparison of her personality to that of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

"It's beautiful," the mother-of-two replied. "I wish I could have met her."

Diana died at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.