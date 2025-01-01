Gary Oldman apologised to Demi Moore for 'unprofessional' behaviour on The Scarlet Letter set

Gary Oldman has revealed that he once apologised to Demi Moore for "boozing during filming" on the set of their 1995 film The Scarlet Letter.

The Oscar-winning actor, who struggled with alcoholism for many years, admitted to the Radio Times that he "inspire(d) disappointment" in his co-star by sometimes drinking "too much" and being "tipsy" in front of the camera while filming the adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's famed novel.

Oldman felt so "mortified" by his "unprofessional" behaviour on set that he offered an apology to The Substance actress.

"I was in The Scarlet Letter with Demi Moore and I had intermittent bouts of boozing during filming," he confessed. "It was towards the end of (my drinking) where I thought, 'If I carry on like this...' I was in a very dark place. I drank too much in the lunch hour. It was such a destructive thing.

"I got back on the set to do quite a big scene and I got through it. You wouldn't really know but I was quite tipsy. And the next day, I said to her, 'I'm so sorry, you must hate me.' I was mortified that I'd been so unprofessional. And she said to me, 'I don't hate you. It's OK. I'm just disappointed.'"

Oldman was arrested for drunk driving in 1991 and checked himself into rehab in 1994. He has been sober since 1997.

The British actor, who has been very open about his sobriety, plays a washed-up alcoholic writer in the drama Parthenope, which will be released in U.K. cinemas on Friday.