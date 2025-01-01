Maya Hawke sparks engagement rumours

Maya Hawke has sparked rumours that she's engaged to her boyfriend Christian Lee Hutson.

The Stranger Things actress, who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, was photographed walking around New York City with a sparkler on her left ring finger.

In the photos, which were published by People, the 26-year-old could be seen wearing a casual ensemble featuring a striped top and denim jacket as she spoke on the phone.

The speculation comes shortly after Maya and Christian made their red carpet debut as a couple on the opening night of the Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain, which stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, earlier this month.

The Inside Out 2 voice star met the singer-songwriter around four years ago and they were initially friends. They co-wrote tracks for her 2022 album Moss and then teamed up once again to write songs for her third album, 2024's Chaos Angel, which Christian also produced.

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show in July last year, the Maestro actress discussed their friendship turning romantic.

"I mean, I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best. They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people," she gushed. "They really know you as a person who has feelings... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of (the) perfect girlfriend onto."

Although they only recently made their relationship red carpet official, Maya has appeared on Christian's Instagram page several times since Valentine's Day 2024.

To celebrate the release of Chaos Angel in May last year, he called the star "an unstoppable force" and told his followers that the album "radically changed my life for the better in too many ways to mention".

Maya was previously romantically linked to musician Spencer Barnett and actor Tom Sturridge.