Olivia Munn left overwhelmed by kind reaction to her tired toddler

Olivia Munn has revealed the kindness of a stranger reduced her to tears following a "hard" day of parenting.

The actress shares two children with her husband John Mulaney and has made no secret of the challenges she has faced since becoming a mother. After she recently posted a photo of herself walking down a New York City street holding hands with her three-year-old son Malcolm, who was refusing to wear shoes, Olivia was left overwhelmed by the support she received from fellow sympathetic parents.

"Oh my gosh, the other day, I was walking on that same street and I ran into some women who wanted to say 'Hi' to my little baby," the 44-year-old star told People while attending An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Monday.

She added, "And I just started crying. I was like, it's just so hard. And they were very sweet."

Olivia went on to discuss the tantrum that led to her young son walking along a pavement wearing a white pair of socks. The Newsroom star, who also has a seven-month-old daughter Mei June, added that episodes like that are a "hard moment" to deal with.

Earlier this month, Olivia posted the photo of Malcolm on social media, and in the accompanying message, revealed she wanted to share the moment to show support for other struggling parents.

"I'm posting this for all the parents who thought it would be great to take advantage of the beautiful weather and took their toddler on a walk only for them to lie down screaming on the floor of Whole Foods, run through the aisles of CVS screaming 'I don't like anyone!!'" she shared with her Instagram followers, before adding Malcolm had also knocked over her iced tea before she had even taken her first sip.

"After all of that, he insisted on walking home without his shoes. And in a moment which I can only describe as total exhaustion, I said okay. So we walked over a mile home with only socks... through every street in NY," she wrote.

Olivia went on to claim the events that took place on Easter Monday would live in "infamy", as she insisted she did her "absolute best" to remain calm and avoid any further meltdowns from her tired toddler.

She signed off with the message, "Cheers to anyone else who went through this today or any other day. You have my utmost respect."