Vick Hope and Calvin Harris expecting first child

Vick Hope has sparked rumours she is expecting her first child with husband Calvin Harris.

The 35-year-old presenter was seen cradling what appeared to be a baby bump during a new BBC Radio 1 interview with Florence Pugh.

In the recorded footage a smiling Vick, who was wearing a figure-hugging cream dress, could be clearly seen tenderly stroking her stomach as she spoke to the Thunderbolts* actress.

The interview, which also featured Vick's co-host Jamie Laing, hasn't yet been released on BBC Radio 1's social media, but was posted to YouTube on Monday evening.

Vick is yet to address the baby rumours, but was quick to shoot down previous pregnancy gossip after she attended the 2024 Grammy Awards with her Scottish DJ spouse Calvin.

The presenter was seen touching her stomach at the awards event, prompting fans to speculate the couple were set to become parents.

"Yep, just placing my hand on my tummy! I think I was smoothing my dress or checking my post-brekkie bloat or something but thank you all for all the lovely messages," she wrote on Instagram to silence the rumours.

Vick and Calvin, real name Adam Richard Wiles, went public with their romance in 2022 and opted for a Glastonbury-themed wedding reception when they tied the knot in September the following year.