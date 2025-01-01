Jessica Alba: 'My drive for perfection is exhausting'

Jessica Alba has revealed she is sometimes left exhausted by her "drive for perfection".

The actress and businesswoman took to social media to mark her 44th birthday on Monday, and in a reflective message, Jessica admitted it can be easy to forget what really matters in life.

"Entering this next trip around the sun with grace and gratitude," she wrote on Instagram.

Jessica hinted that she can be her own harshest critic, as she mused on her fear of making mistakes.

"Sometimes I get caught up in all the things of life and my drive for perfection is exhausting so I'm making space to accept myself - flaws and all and release the need to control," she added.

The mother-of-three also paid tribute to her children and posted a series of photos from her special day, including images of her surrounded by loved ones as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

"An important part of my reflection is remembering the essence of who I am and the gratitude I have for what I have been given... my babies, you are my greatest gifts. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama," she shared.

Earlier this year, Jessica filed for divorce from her husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage and three children together - daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.

Now the dust has settled following the split, Jessica made it clear she wants to prioritise her own happiness in the months ahead.

"As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone - to feel loved," she added in the emotional message. "To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams. To my baby self -the little girl ... you are safe and loved."

She signed off by thanking her followers for their birthday greetings.