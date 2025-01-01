Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes

Nicole Kidman is set to receive the Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 57-year-old actress has been confirmed as the next recipient of the prestigious accolade, which she'll be awarded on May 18, at the world-famous film festival in the south of France.

Nicole said in a statement: "I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honour before me - artists and trailblazers I deeply admire.

"The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here."

The accolade honours "female artists who, through their career and commitment, advance the place of women in cinema and in society".

Previous award winners include Jane Fonda, Patty Jenkins, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, and Salma Hayek.

François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering, a long-time partner of the Cannes Film Festival, said: "For this anniversary edition of Women In Motion, Nicole Kidman, who fully embodies the spirit of the program, was an obvious choice.

"Through her artistic standards, her committed choices and her concrete action to change representations in cinema, she is a powerful illustration of what Women In Motion has been defending for a decade."

Festival leader Thierry Fremaux has also heaped praise on Nicole.

He said: "Nicole Kidman is an immensely talented actress. Her rich filmography, of which she is the patient author, and her masterful, unsettling performances have left their mark on the history of contemporary cinema.

"She has worked with the most emblematic directors, lending them her versatility and infinite sensitivity. Role after role, and with the nuances, strengths, and flaws specific to each character, she has portrayed women who break free from their shackles."

Nicole enjoyed a particularly productive year in 2024, starring in projects such as 'Babygirl', 'The Perfect Couple', 'A Family Affair' and 'Expats'.

Nicole previously admitted that she's been happy to take "bold risks" throughout her career.

Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risk-taking, Nicole told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I suppose I don’t think of that. I just go, 'This is the road I’m on, and whatever happens happens'.

"If it’s seen as a risk, I’ll take these risks. And if they’re bold risks, then I’ll take those risks, but I’m not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That’s very, very destructive to the expression and the desire."

Nicole subsequently conceded that working in Hollywood can be a "rollercoaster" experience.

She explained: "Everything’s hard now. Actually everything.

"I mean, maybe not 'Deadpool', but there’s nothing that’s, 'Oh my gosh. Yep. This is it. Greenlight, let’s go.' Or maybe it’s just the things that I do.

"I just think that’s the nature of what we’re dealing with now. Things are shrinking in terms of shows being done and films being made. I definitely feel it. I’m sure most people in the industry feel it. I know the crews feel it. I know writers feel it."