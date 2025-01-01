Jeremy Renner recounts dying after being crushed by snowplough

Jeremy Renner has described the moment he "died" after being crushed by a snowplough.

The 54-year-old action star suffered horrific injuries in 2023 when a 14,330 pound (6,500 kg) snowplough rolled into him after he heroically shoved his nephew out of its path.

The Avengers star was rushed to hospital where he was treated for blunt chest trauma and broke 38 of his bones - but has since made an impressive recovery.

In a new memoir, titled My Next Breath, the actor revealed he felt death claim him as he lay on the snow during the time between the accident and his rescue.

He writes, per Us Weekly, "As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year's Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired.

"After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour ... that's when I died."

He added, "I died, right there on the driveway to my house."

The actor explained that when he learned first responders recorded his heart rate had "bottomed out at 18", it confirmed his theory that he momentarily died.

Describing the event, Renner continued, "When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy.

"There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy."

My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner is out in hardback now.