Sebastian Stan makes telling comments about Gossip Girl co-stars

Sebastian Stan has made some telling comments about his former Gossip Girl co-stars.

The 42-year-old Romanian-born American actor played Carter Baizen in the hit teen drama - which included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick in the cast, however he appears to shun these stars.

Stan appeared in 11 episodes across three years on the show, but admits he has only remained in contact with fellow stars Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford.

He told E! News, "I talk to Chace a lot. I knew him before Gossip Girl so we stayed close."

He added, "Penn Badgley, I did his podcast at one point-but really Chace... He's just brilliant."

Stan and Crawford appeared in the cult supernatural film The Covenant in 2006 in which they played high school swimmers with magical powers.

The Oscar-nominated star still leans into the fantastical and has been playing troubled superhero James 'Bucky' Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011.

He reprises the role next month in Thunderbolts* - and he opened up to E! News about doing as many of his own stunts as he could in the film.

He said, "We just don't have as much time as we used to in preparing. It's a little bit like, 'Hurry up and learn it and let's do it'... That's really tough. And mentally you're still like 'I can do it.'"

He added, "It's nice to kind of be able to keep coming back to it. The fear and the adrenaline and the excitement kind of blend in together and by the end it's all fun."

Thunderbolts* is out in the UK on Thursday 1 May.