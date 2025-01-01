Eva Longoria admits she has blocked out her 50th birthday party

Eva Longoria has confessed that she was so "lit' at her birthday party that she can't remember it.

The Desperate Housewives icon turned half a century old last month - and hosted a string of celebrations to mark the occasion.

But at one of her parties, she became so intoxicated that she cannot recall any of the details from the event.

Opening up on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Casa Del Sol Tequila founder said, "I had a good time, I had a very good time."

But she then admitted, "Well, cause I had 3 - many parties - but the Miami party ... I don't remember it... That's a good party. And, you know, when you're 50, it takes days to recover."

The star was also asked who got the most "lit" at the party - to which she exclaimed, "Me!"

During her appearance on the Andy Cohen presented show, Longoria cast doubt on Desperate Housewives ever being revived.

Asked who was holding up the possibility of a continuation series, the Gabrielle Solis actress said, "Marc Cherry, our creator. He feels like we've exhausted the characters.

"Unlike Sex and the City, (which) was only like six episodes, eight episodes a year, we did 24 episodes a year for a decade."

Desperate Housewives, which also starred Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Nicollette Sheridan, ran for 180 episodes across eight seasons from 2004 until 2012 and concluded with a montage detailing the remaining years of the key characters.