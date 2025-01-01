Christina Applegate breaks down discussing death of her father

Christina Applegate broke down in tears while discussing the death of her beloved father.

The 53-year-old American actress is the daughter of late record producer Robert Applegate - who passed away at the age of 90 this month.

On the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the Hollywood star said, "You're probably wondering why I'm crying right now.

"I'm sorry. My dad just passed away a week ago. This is the first time I've really cried."

The Married... With Children star explained that she had been braced for her father's death - which she deduced as a reason for failing to let the loss impact her until she was recording her show.

She reasoned, "I think I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet. Too busy with this, too busy with that.

"We knew he was going to die. Is that an excuse for not feeling-because you kind of know that someone's going to go, and you've said your goodbyes?"

The discussion prompted Sigler, 43, to reflect on the way her life changed after both her parents died in recent years.

The Sopranos star suggested, "(I am) not grown up enough to not have parents to lean on. They are a tether. I felt very untethered.

"I don't know the relationship that you had with your dad. But my relationship with my dad - he's a soulmate, and my mom was my best friend."