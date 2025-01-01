Kerry Washington to produce Desperate Housewives spin-off

A new iteration of the hit show Desperate Housewives is officially in development.

The show, titled Wisteria Lane, is scheduled at Disney offshoot Onyx Collective, with Kerry Washington set to executive-produce alongside Pilar Savone and Natalie Chaidez.

The series, first reported by Deadline, is being billed as a fun, dark, sexy soap/mystery set among five different frenemies who live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac.

The original series, starring Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Nicolette Sheridan, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross, became a hit in 2004. It ran for eight seasons, racking up 38 Emmy nominations and a win for Huffman in 2005.

It's unclear whether Washington will star in the new series.

The news comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives which was celebrated last year, bringing a wave of nostalgia and much speculation over a reboot.

In November, the original series creator, Marc Cherry, revealed that "about 70,000 people" had asked him about a reboot.

The cast have also been fielding multiple inquiries, with Longoria saying earlier this month that she "would be the first person" to sign up for a Desperate Housewives reboot.

There are no current plans for characters from the original series to appear on Wisteria Lane.