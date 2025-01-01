Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn opens up on transgender journey

Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn De Niro has detailed her experience in coming out as a trans woman.

"I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough," Airyn told Them in an interview published Tuesday.

"I think a big part of it is the influence Black women have had on me," she shared.

"I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way."

Airyn, whom De Niro shares with actor Toukie Smith, started hormone therapy in November 2024 and described herself as a "late bloomer".

She told the outlet that seeing other trans women share their experiences and successes made her realise it was "not too late" for her to do the same.

As for how her family reacted to the news, Airyn - who was born with the name Aaron - said they accepted her "queerness" when she initially came out as a gay man in high school.

But Airyn revealed she's always struggled with her body type as the "bigger-bodied person" in a family of "thin or fit" individuals.

"I sort of stood out like a sore thumb and there wasn't anybody in my family that could relate to that experience," she said.

"I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet."