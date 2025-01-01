Amy Irving pays tribute to Dallas star mum Priscilla Pointer, dead at 100

Amy Irving has paid tribute to her mother, Priscilla Pointer, who has died at the age of 100.

The actor, best known for playing Rebecca Barnes Wentworth, the mother of Victoria Principal's character Pamela Ewing, in the 1980s soap opera Dallas, died on Monday at an assisted living facility.

Her son, writer-director David Irving, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, while her daughter, Oscar-nominated actor Amy Irving, paid tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of her mother eating a slice of cake while wearing a floral crown, she shared that the late star had died "peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her two adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed."

Pointer enjoyed a major stage, film and TV career for over four decades and was often cast in the role of mother.

She played her real-life daughter's mother on screen in the 1976 horror classic Carrie, one of seven films in which the pair acted together.

She also portrayed Diane Keaton's mother in Looking for Mr Goodbar in 1977; Sean Penn's mum in The Falcon and the Snowman in 1985; and Kyle MacLachlan's mother in Blue Velvet in 1986.