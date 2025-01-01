Christie Brinkley ready for new love: 'I still think maybe he's out there'

Christie Brinkley has revealed she's still open to finding true love.

In a chat about her new memoir, Uptown Girl, the age-defying supermodel opened up about the good times and the hard times, including her four failed marriages.

Brinkley described herself to TV news show Extra as a hopeless romantic, and revealed she is open to finding love again.

"I still think maybe he's out there," she confided.

"But if he isn't, I'm very, very happy. And think when you're really, really happy in your own life, that's good material. I think you don't want to go into a relationship because you're needy about something, you know? But, yeah, I love being in love. It's fun... I just need to not be so hasty about it."

Brinkley recalled of her famous relationship with singer Billy Joel, "I had a wonderful 11 years of Billy. We were so appreciative of the things that were going on in our lives, and we had a great time."

Her memoir also details the dark times in their relationship, including his drinking. The pair ended their marriage in 1994.

The model, who turned 71 earlier this year, emphasised that the memoir is "more than divorces," adding, "It's definitely not a revenge memoir in any way. I try to describe the joy, but sometimes when there is extreme joy like that, it falls apart."

She also touched on her divorce from Peter Cook, who had an affair while they were married. Despite him issuing a public apology, they couldn't salvage the relationship, which ended in 2006.