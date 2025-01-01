Olivia Munn almost quit acting after breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn has revealed she almost quit acting after she received a breast cancer diagnosis.

The Your Friends & Neighbors star opened up at a fundraiser for the Women's Cancer Research Fund this week after she was honoured with the night's Courage award.

She told Extra her priorities and goals shifted when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, revealing she came close to ditching her acting career entirely.

"The most important thing to me has been to be there for my children and the time I get with my kids, and also, to be able to nurture myself and do the things that I love and get back into acting," Olivia, 44, explained at the An Unforgettable Evening Gala.

"It's something that I - after this journey - I thought that I was done with. I actually called my reps and said, 'I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. I'm gonna do some stuff behind the scenes.'"

Olivia had a double mastectomy after she was diagnosed, with doctors discovering another "tangerine-sized" cancer after they began her surgery.

Asked whether she felt "betrayed" by her body, Olivia said the opposite was true.

"People have asked me this question a lot," she replied. "Not once did I ever think that my body was betraying me, because my body is the thing that is going to get me through this. Together, my spirit, my soul, my energy and my body, that's what's carrying me through."