Kit Harington recalls 'humiliating' Game of Thrones moment

Kit Harington has recalled a "humiliating" moment he experienced while making Game of Thrones.

The actor admitted he had been left red-faced while shooting a scene opposite Bella Ramsay, who was 11 years old at the time.

After Kit, 38, forgot his lines, his young costar swooped in to rescue him by mouthing the words he needed to say.

"I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating," Kit told Bella, now 21, in a joint interview for Interview magazine.

For her part, Bella admitted she regretted the move.

"Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful'," she said.

"But at the time, it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit's struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him'."

However, while Bella felt she'd been rude to offer Kit the prompts, he argued it was a helpful reminder that he shouldn't become complacent in his starring role as Jon Snow.

"If anything, I was like, 'Oh God, I've got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I'm just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen,'" Kit explained.

"Not that it's a competition, but you're like, 'Oh, I've got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness'."