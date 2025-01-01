Jodie Foster rejected role in Freaky Friday sequel

Jodie Foster rejected the offer of a role in a new Freaky Friday sequel.

The movie's director, Nisha Ganatra, admitted she could not persuade the Oscar winner to take part in an upcoming reboot of Jodie's hit 1976 movie, Freaky Friday.

"We begged her. She's not going to do it," Nisha told Entertainment Weekly, adding she "never found out why" Jodie, 62, was uninterested.

"I think we were going to make her the principal at the school," Nisha reflected.

The comedy, about a teenaged girl who temporarily swaps bodies with her mother, was remade in 2003 with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the starring roles.

Both signed on to reprise their characters for the new movie, Freakier Friday - a sequel to the 2003 version.

However, Jodie was unswayable.

"Honestly, we tried everything," Nisha recalled. "We were like, 'What about this?'"

Jamie Lee, 66, explained she first considered the possibility of adding another Freaky Friday movie to her portfolio while on a promo tour for her 2022 slasher sequel, Halloween Ends.

"In every country I went to, the only consistent question I got was 'When are you making another Freaky Friday?'" she recalled.

"Clearly, there was an appetite for this."