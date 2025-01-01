Christie Brinkley opens up on ex-husband's affair with teenager

Christie Brinkley's new memoir lifts the lid on her ex-husband's affair with a teenaged girl.

In her new memoir, Uptown Girl, the supermodel shared details of the moment she learned of Peter Cook's betrayal.

Christie wrote that in 2006, she had just given a graduation speech at a local high school near their Hamptons, New York, home when a man she didn't know approached her.

Per the book, the man apologised before dropping a bombshell: "I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter".

"I was so stunned that I froze," Christie, 71, wrote, adding she instantly sought out her husband in the audience.

"As soon as I saw him... Peter's eyes were already trained on my face, as he began shaking his head, 'No'."

Christie then detailed the lengths she and her friends went to in their quest to find evidence of Peter's infidelity.

After searching the family computer, "A panoply of incriminating photos and porn accounts populated the screen like fireworks, and before I knew it, my printer was shooting photos of nude women out into the room," she recalled.

"It was so insane that it was almost funny and soon enough, the three of us were doubled over in laughter, as printouts of girls in X-rated poses began piling up on the floor."