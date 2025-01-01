Ellen Pompeo honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ellen Pompeo received the 2,809th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actress with the star in recognition of her work on the popular TV series Grey's Anatomy, on which she has played Dr. Meredith Grey for 21 seasons.

Addressing the crowd, Pompeo thanked all of those in her life who have supported her dreams.

"(It has taken) me a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I have been surrounded by stars my entire career," she said. "This doesn't happen overnight, and it doesn't happen easily. It takes a village. I have been so lucky to be surrounded by a lot of stars who do their thing every day and who do it brilliantly in this town."

Elsewhere, guest speaker Debbie Allen praised Pompeo for inspiring a generation of women to pursue careers in medicine.

"Millions of young girls around the world have gone to college and become involved, invested, in the medical profession because of you," she said.

While Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes described the 55-year-old as a "living, breathing icon".

"Very few people actually are who they present themselves to be but Ellen is exactly who she says she is, and you're one of a kind," she smiled. "She's fierce and funny and thoughtful and caring. She's a businesswoman, a talented actor, a kind friend, and a great mom. And I don't care who you are, even if you're the most powerful showrunner in TV, if you step out of line Ellen will tell you about yourself!"

Most recently, Pompeo has appeared onscreen in the Hulu limited series, Good American Family.