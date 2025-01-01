Jenna Ortega has been working on directorial debut for 10 years

Jenna Ortega has been working on the script she plans to direct for almost 10 years.

The Wednesday actress, who has been open about her ambition to direct in the future, revealed in an interview with V Magazine that she intends to star in and produce the project as well as write and direct it.

"I have a script that I've known that I was going to make for almost 10 years," she shared. "It's weird because it's something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it's only now that I'm actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting."

The Scream actress noted that becoming an executive producer on her 2025 films - Death of a Unicorn and Hurry Up Tomorrow - as well as the second season of her TV show Wednesday has "informed" her journey to being a director "so much".

"There's so much that goes on behind the scenes that I wasn't aware of. I'm just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things," she said.

The 22-year-old, who has been acting since she was a child, explained that she wouldn't want to star in all of her directorial projects, however, she sees herself acting in her debut.

"This one in particular, I see myself in it, but I really want to direct. That's probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself," Ortega continued. "I don't want to be in the things that I create in the future, but starting out, because I've created more leverage for myself with a name as an actor, I may as well use that as a stepping stone."