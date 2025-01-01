Charli XCX to star in Audition director Takashi Miike's next movie

Charli XCX is teaming up with Japanese horror director Takashi Miike for a new movie.

While she is best known for her music, the 365 hitmaker ventured into acting last year and has been swiftly notching up credits in her filmography.

According to Variety, the British singer's next screen project will be a collaboration with Miike, who is known for his depictions of extreme gore in films such as Audition and Ichi the Killer, released in 1999 and 2001 retrospectively.

Charli, real name Charlotte Aitchison, will star in the film and serve as a producer through her new Studio365 banner. The untitled project marks her second film as a producer following The Moment, which she also stars in.

No other details have been revealed about the mysterious movie, which will be written by Ross Evans.

Despite being busy with her most successful album to date, Brat, since last year, the Von Dutch singer has thrown herself into acting and been rather prolific in a short period of time.

In addition to The Moment, which is currently in production, Charli has filmed six movies but none of them have been released yet.

These include The Gallerist, a thriller starring Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega, I Want Your Sex alongside Olivia Wilde, the period fantasy 100 Nights of Hero, and the action-adventure Sacrifice, starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Charli also plays herself in an upcoming episode of the Prime Video college comedy Overcompensating, which will be released on 15 May. She served as the show's executive music producer too.