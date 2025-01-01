Nicola Coughlan and Bella Ramsey express solidarity with trans community in open letter

Nicola Coughlan and Bella Ramsey have expressed their solidarity with the trans community following the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling by signing an open letter.

The Bridgerton actress and The Last of Us star are among the 400 industry professionals who have signed an open letter calling for the film and TV industry to support trans rights after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson and upcoming Harry Potter TV show actor Paapa Essiedu also signed the letter, which calls on industry bodies and cultural institutions to protect trans people within their organisations and the industry at large.

"We the undersigned film and television professionals stand in solidarity with the trans, non-binary and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 17," the letter reads, according to Deadline.

"The Supreme Court's ruling that, under the Equality Act, 'woman' is defined by biological sex, states that 'the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man'. We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK."

It continues, "Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history."

Their statement comes a week after British writers including Michaela Coel and Russell T Davies expressed their support for the trans community in a separate open letter.

This is not the first time that Irish actress Coughlan has voiced her support for trans rights. Earlier this month, she issued a video condemning the "stomach-churning and disgusting" ruling, launched a fundraiser for the trans charity Not a Phase and vowed to match donations up to $13,000 (£10,000). She has so far raised more than $160,000 (£120,000).