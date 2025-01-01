Selena Gomez got a rash after first kiss with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez got a rash after her first kiss with Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building star and record producer have revealed that Selena got a rash because she was a little embarrassed the first time they locked lips.

During a joint appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Table Manners podcast, the couple recalled the kiss.

"Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch and we were playing (card game) We're Not Really Strangers," Benny, 37, remembered. "And there was a thing where it said, 'Take a selfie with the person next to you,' and she got right on my chest and took a selfie. And then right after, I just looked at her and I said, 'I gotta kiss this girl.'"

He continued, "I kissed her right away, and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face and she was so nervous."

Podcast co-host Lennie Ware then teasingly asked if the Emilia Pérez actress was having an allergic reaction to her now-fiancé, to which Benny jokingly replied, "She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive."

Selena then explained that her reaction to the kiss was because she hadn't "liked anyone in a very long time".

"So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it's completely different," the 32-year-old continued. "And I'd been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few s**tty dates here and there, but never felt that way."

The Single Soon hitmaker also admitted that she was "a little embarrassed".

The couple quietly began dating in mid-2023, and announced they were engaged in December 2024.