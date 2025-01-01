Jeremy Renner recalls getting back on the snowplough that ran him over

Jeremy Renner has revealed that he got back on the snowplough that ran him over.

In January 2023, the Marvel actor was involved in a near-fatal accident when his snowplough ran over him, leaving him with serious injuries including a collapsed lung and 38 broken bones.

Renner was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he underwent several surgeries.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the 54-year-old explained his decision to get back on the snowplough a year after the accident.

"I go right into the eye of the storm of any fear or anything," he said. "I didn't want this thing to haunt me or own me by any means."

The Mayor of Kingstown star then recalled that when he got off the snowplough, he saw pieces of clothing he was wearing on the day of the accident stuck in the tracks.

"It was just interesting getting off of it because you have to step on the tracks to get off this thing," he told host Jimmy. "And I saw, like, little pieces of my clothing in it still. And some other things that I don't want to say."

Explaining how he felt after getting back on the snowplough, Jeremy said he was able to get a sense of closure.

"I just kind of wink and like, 'Ha, I made it. You can't beat me.' And I just kind of walk away," he shared. "It's kind of like breaking up with your girlfriend you hadn't seen in a while, and you get back together. And you're like, 'Yeah, you ain't that good looking.'"

The Avengers star has opened up about the accident in his new memoir, My Next Breath, which is out now.