Shadow Force star Kerry Washington trained 'for months and months' for her new role as an assassin

Kerry Washington trained "for months" for her new film role as an assassin.

The 48-year-old actress stars opposite Omar Sy in the upcoming action thriller 'Shadow Force' - in whichthey play a pair of of assassins ousted from their multinational special forces group for falling in love - and relished being able to do something that was "unlike anything" she had ever done before as she and her co-star got to grips with the stunts.

She told MovieWeb: "I would say it's the combination of it being an adventure, but at its heart, it's really a story of love and family and the lengths that parents will go to to protect their child. So, I really was excited about getting to do the action and the inspired by the more dramatic elements. So I felt that it would be really exciting to sink my teeth into but I knew that the action part was going to be unlike anything I'd ever done before. So, the training, the learning, the stunt work, the weaponry, there was so much for me to learn."

"We trained for months, for months. It was really fun.

"Actually, Omar and I started fight training and the choreography way before we started rehearsals for the film. So the fight training became this really good way for us to get to know one another and learn each other's flow and how to communicate and how to trust each other, which I think you really see in the film."

The former 'Scandal' star - who has Isabelle and Caleb with husband Nnamdi Asomugh - was able to imagine what it would be like to have the ability to "kill for her kids" with the new role, but also admired how the film makes a point of showcasing a father as the primary caregiver.

"You hear parents say 'Oh, I would kill for my child', but before you become a parent, you don't really understand what that is. That deep maternal, paternal instinct. So it was fun to imagine 'What if I was a highly-trained assassin who actually could kill for my child?' What would what look like?'

"But one of the things that I love about the film, too, is that it's not just about a bad a** mom, but also, the dad is doing the primary parenting in the beginning of the film. It's such a powerful image to see a dad who is fierce and manly and strong and incredible. I know so many dads like that, including my husband."

'Shadow Force' is set for release on May 9.

