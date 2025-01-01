David Hyde Pierce declares he would appear in a second Frasier reboot

David Hyde Pierce has revealed he would be willing to return to the Frasier franchise if the show was rebooted again.

The long-running sitcom first aired from 1993 until 2004 as a hugely successful spin-off show of the classic comedy series Cheers.

The show was revived in 2023 for Paramount+, with lead star Kelsey Grammer returning as Dr Frasier Crane - but Hyde Pierce's character was absent.

The revived show was abruptly cancelled after two seasons in January - but now the Niles Crane actor has hinted he would be happy to boost up the cast if there were a second revival.

He told Variety, "If there was a reason for me to appear, I'm not against it at all."

The American star also explained why he turned down the chance to appear in the first revival.

He said, "I did not think it would hinge on my participation. I thought it should move on from what we were doing. When Frasier happened, he didn't bring the gang from Cheers.

"It was successful because they made it something different. Creatively, I thought, I have nothing else. I don't think I'm going to be much fun or be that enthusiastic about returning."

While Hyde Pierce did not feature in the revived series, other original Frasier cast members did return - including Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin.

While the sequel show was cancelled by Paramount+ at the beginning of the year, show producers expressed hope that the series could find a new home on another network or streaming service - including Hulu or Amazon Prime.