King Charles opens up about 'daunting' cancer journey

King Charles has opened up about the "frightening experience" of being diagnosed with cancer.

The King and Queen Camilla hosted a gathering of cancer organisations at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night to thank them for their work, exactly one year after he returned to work following his initial diagnosis and treatment.

The monarch told cancer researchers, healthcare workers and volunteers that they bring out "the very best of humanity".

In a personal message to them, he said his own battle had given him an "even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work" undertaken by people in the field.

"And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion," he said.

"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones.

"But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

The King also gave his "deepest admiration and gratitude" to cancer researchers, healthcare professionals, volunteers and awareness organisations.

The statement, released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, is the most candid the King has been since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.

He continues to receive treatment, but the type and nature of his diagnosis has never been disclosed.