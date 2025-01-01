Richard Gere eyes plan to leave Spain and return to US

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva are planning on moving back to the US after relocating to Madrid at the end of last year.

At the 2025 Gala: Carnaval in New York City, Alejandra spoke to the Daily Mail about her family's plans, saying they had decided to live in Spain for "a few years" and then come back to the States.

"We're always coming back," she said, referring to herself, her husband and their sons Alexander, five, and James, four.

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here."

After years of living in New York City, the couple decided to move to Spain, where Alejandra is from, and raise their children there.

"I'm with my family. I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So we come back and forth," she explained.

Gere announced the family's move to Spain last spring.

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States," he told Vanity Fair Spain.

"I think it will be very interesting for my children. For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's fair that I give her at least six years living in hers."