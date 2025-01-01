Robert De Niro shares 'love and support' for transgender daughter Airyn

Robert De Niro has expressed his love and support for his daughter Airyn after she came out as transgender.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter," the two-time Oscar winner told TMZ.

The Zero Day star added, "I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children."

Airyn, whom De Niro shares with ex Toukie Smith, made the reveal during a recent interview with LGBTQIA+ publication Them, sharing that a big part of her transition was "the influence Black women have had on me".

"I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way."

Airyn started hormone therapy in November last year. She initially came out as a gay man while in high school, and said her famous family accepted her "queerness".

She also divulged to the outlet that she's pursuing a career in acting and modelling, following in her mother's footsteps.

"I'd want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who's not a size extra small," she explained.

De Niro is father to seven children - from four different relationships - between the ages of 53 and two.

He was in a relationship with Smith from 1988 until 1996, during which time the pair became parents to Airyn and her twin brother Julian.