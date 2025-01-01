Gwyneth Paltrow balks at 'ridiculous' ski crash trial: 'I had to fight it'

Gwyneth Paltrow has reflected on the claims made against her during the "ridiculous" 2023 ski crash trial.

Back in 2019, Terry Sanderson sued the Oscar-winning actress, claiming he was left with a traumatic brain injury after colliding with her on a ski slope in Park City, Utah.

Paltrow counter-sued Sanderson, alleging he was the one who crashed into her, and after a trial in March 2023, the jury found that the retired optometrist was at fault. The Goop founder was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages, plus legal fees.

During a recent interview for The World's First Podcast, co-hosts Erin and Sara Foster gushed over the outfits Paltrow wore for her court appearances.

"It was ridiculous," she responded. "I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you. I was like, 'This is everything that's wrong with our legal system.'"

Erin and Sara then joked that they enjoyed watching Paltrow give an "internal eye roll the whole time at the fact that you were there at all".

"That's why I felt like I had to fight it. I was like, 'I'm not going to be shaken down here.' I'm not doing that," the 52-year-old continued.

After the verdict, Paltrow could be seen whispering the words "I wish you well" to Sanderson.

And in a statement at the time, the Avengers: Endgame star noted she was delighted with the decision.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," she commented. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."